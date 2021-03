Ontario is reporting 2,169 new COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott say 682 cases are in Toronto, 397 are in Peel, 254 are in York, and 122 are in Hamilton.

Today's update also includes 12 more deaths linked to the virus.

Provincial data shows 19 more people have been hospitalized, 27 more people were admitted to the ICU, and 3 more people are on ventilators.

The province's positivity rate remains steady at 3.8 percent.