Ontario reports 2,333 new COVID-19 cases as ICU cases reach record high

Ontario is reporting 2,333 new COVID-19 cases today as the number of people in the ICU stands at 421.

This is the seventh consecutive day where the number of new cases in the province has been above 2,000.

CTV News is reporting a Critical Care Services Ontario document lists 421 patients in the ICU - a record high.

Health Minister Christine Elliott attributes 785 new cases to Toronto, 433 to Peel, 222 to York, 153 to Hamilton, and 120 to Durham.

Provincial data shows 21 more people have been hospitalized, 9 more people are in the ICU, and 3 more people require ventilators.

With over 52,500 tests processed since the last update, Ontario's positivity rate has dropped from above 6 percent to 4.8 percent.