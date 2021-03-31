Ontario reports 2,333 new COVID-19 cases as ICU cases reach record high
Ontario is reporting 2,333 new COVID-19 cases today as the number of people in the ICU stands at 421.
This is the seventh consecutive day where the number of new cases in the province has been above 2,000.
CTV News is reporting a Critical Care Services Ontario document lists 421 patients in the ICU - a record high.
Health Minister Christine Elliott attributes 785 new cases to Toronto, 433 to Peel, 222 to York, 153 to Hamilton, and 120 to Durham.
Provincial data shows 21 more people have been hospitalized, 9 more people are in the ICU, and 3 more people require ventilators.
With over 52,500 tests processed since the last update, Ontario's positivity rate has dropped from above 6 percent to 4.8 percent.
-
ROUNDTABLE Jon Braithwaite and Chris RichardROUNDTABLE Jon Braithwaite and Chris Richard
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 31The Even Given stuck in the Suez Canal cost about $9 billion per day, $54 bil total. It is expected that the average Canadian will spend $41.70 on Easter products this weekend Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Niagara Parks to open new attraction - Niagara Parks Power StationTim talks to David Adames, CEO of Niagara Parks. The Niagara Parks Power Station will officially open its doors on July 1st this year! Visitors will explore interactive exhibits by day and watch the dormant station come back to life through an immersive sight and sound show!