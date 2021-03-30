Ontario reports 2,336 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting 2,336 new COVID-19 cases today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott reports 727 cases are in Toronto, 434 are in Peel, 229 are in York, and 123 are in Hamilton.
The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 now sits at 1,090. The last time the number of reported hospitalizations was that high as February 4th with 1,101.
Today's update includes 14 deaths linked to the virus.
With 36,071 tests processed since the last update, the province's positivity rate is 6.2 percent.
