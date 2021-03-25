Ontario reports 2,380 new COVID-19 infections, includes 280 cases attributed to 'data catch-up'
Ontario is reporting 2,380 new COVID-19 cases today, but says some of those cases can be attributed to 'data catch-up.'
Health Minister Christine Elliott says today's total may be higher by 280 due to the catch-up process related to the provincial CCM system.
Correcting for the catch-up process, Ontario is still reporting 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, a significant increase from yesterday's 1,571.
The last time more than 2,000 new daily infections was reported was January.
Today's update also include 17 new deaths linked to the virus.
The data shows one new person has been hospitalized, one fewer person is in the ICU, and two more people require ventilators.
