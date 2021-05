Ontario's COVID-19 numbers have jumped back up above 2,000 today.

The latest data shows 2,400 newly confirmed cases compared to yesterday's 1,588.

Today's update also includes 27 new deaths.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 81 since the last update.

Until today, Ontario's daily case number had been steadily declining since Saturday.

The seven day average for new cases is now 2,131.