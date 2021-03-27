Ontario reports 2,453 new cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths and 77,740 vaccinations

Ontario is reporting 2,453 new cases of COVID-19 today and 10 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 814 new cases in Toronto.

She says there are also 411 new cases in Peel Region, 263 in York Region, 156 in Hamilton, 139 in Durham Region and 115 in Ottawa.

More than 61,000 tests were completed since Friday's update.

There are 985 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario.

Ontario reports that 77,740 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the last daily update. A total of 1,916,332 vaccines have been given in the province so far.