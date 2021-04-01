Ontario reports 2,557 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting 2,557 new COVID-19 cases.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 743 cases are in Toronto, 484 are in Peel, 311 are in York, and 119 in Hamilton.
This is the eighth straight day with more than 2,000 newly confirmed cases.
The last time the daily case count was above 2,500 was January 22nd when 2,662 cases were reported.
The positivity rate is still at 4.8 percent.
