Ontario reports 2,634 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 517 people in intensive care

Ontario is reporting 2,634 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 517 people in intensive care.



That's down from 2,797 people in hospital with COVID-19 yesterday and 541 in I-C-U.



The province is also reporting 58 more deaths from the virus.



There were 4,047 new COVID-19 cases reported but Public Health Ontario has said the true number is likely higher because of changes to the province's testing policy.



Ontario isn't sharing data on virus cases and outbreaks in schools but 13 schools were reported closed for operational reasons as of Friday.



Half of the province's long-term care homes were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks as of Friday and 14 resident deaths were reported the previous day.



As of Friday, 84 per cent of Ontarians aged five and older had two COVID-19 vaccine doses, 89 per cent had at least one shot and 46 per cent had received booster doses.