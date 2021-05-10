Ontario reports 2,716 new COVID-19 cases today

Ontario is reporting just over 2,716 new COVID-19 cases today.

That total marks the lowest number reported over a 24-hour period since April 1.

Today's data includes 19 deaths linked to the virus.

The positivity rate increased from 6.8 per cent on Saturday and 7.1 per cent on Sunday to 9.1 per cent.

The seven day rolling average sits at 3,017 cases per day.