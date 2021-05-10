Ontario reports 2,716 new COVID-19 cases today
Ontario is reporting just over 2,716 new COVID-19 cases today.
That total marks the lowest number reported over a 24-hour period since April 1.
Today's data includes 19 deaths linked to the virus.
The positivity rate increased from 6.8 per cent on Saturday and 7.1 per cent on Sunday to 9.1 per cent.
The seven day rolling average sits at 3,017 cases per day.
-
ROUNDTBALE Ruth Unrau and Stephen MurdochROUNDTBALE Ruth Unrau and Stephen Murdoch
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAY 10100,000th vaccine dose administered by Niagara Health over the weekend. Should there be concern over the india-covid variant? Should the stay-at-home order extend into June? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
view from the drive thru - emojisview from the drive thru - emojis