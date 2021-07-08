Ontario reports 210 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate inches down to 0.8 percent
Ontario is reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID-19.
The 210 cases confirmed today represents a slight increase from yesterday's 194, but the positivity rate has inched down again from 0.9 percent to 0.8 percent.
However, 4 new deaths have also been linked to the virus today after no new deaths were reported yesterday
The seven-day rolling average is now 206 compared to 267 a week ago.
ROUNDTABLE Karen Moncur and Erik Tomas
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK July 8The Icelandic 4 day work week experiment. Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google alleging his First Amendments rights have been violated when these companies shut down his social media feeds. At the end of last week, Canada announced it was setting 2035 as the point when all cars and light duty trucks sold here would be electric. A number of people feel that deadline is "delusional." Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
Federal Government Announces $101 Million In Wine Industry FundingNiagara Centre MP Vance Badawey was in Niagara-On-The-Lake yesterday to announce $101 million for the industry over two years starting next year. The announcement comes as winemakers are facing a 50 cents per bottle hit following an Australian World Trade Organization challenge of an excise tax exemption. Tim talks to Sue-Ann Staff with Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery about this