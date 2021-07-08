Ontario reports 210 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate inches down to 0.8 percent

Ontario is reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID-19.

The 210 cases confirmed today represents a slight increase from yesterday's 194, but the positivity rate has inched down again from 0.9 percent to 0.8 percent.

However, 4 new deaths have also been linked to the virus today after no new deaths were reported yesterday

The seven-day rolling average is now 206 compared to 267 a week ago.