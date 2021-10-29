Ontario reports 211 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital

Ontario health officials are reporting 211 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 182 of those patients, approximately 86 percent, are unvaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile 130 people are in the ICU today due to COVID-19 including 63 unvaccinated people, 8 partially vaccinated people, and 14 fully vaccinated people.

Province-wide 419 new cases are being confirmed today and no new deaths are being reported.