Ontario reports 2199 new COVID cases and 30 deaths Sunday

Ontario has reported 2,199 new COVID-19 cases today, along with 30 additional deaths.

Today's numbers are lower than Saturday's case count of 2584, and 2,362 cases on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 2,430, down from 2,576 yesterday.

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 across Ontario fell to 26,656 on Sunday, down from its peak in April of nearly 43,000 cases and 32,400 one week ago.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 633 new cases, Peel Region reported 547, Halton reported 74 new cases, York reported 172 new cases, Durham reported 143 new cases and Hamilton reported 129 new cases.

775 people are in intensive care receiving treatment for COVID-19, the same as on Saturday, with 552 breathing with the help of a ventilator, a drop of 8 from Saturday.

Niagara's numbers will be released at noon. On Saturday 96 new cases were reported and one new death was announced.