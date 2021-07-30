iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Ontario reports 226 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate inches down to 1.1 percent

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19 test

Ontario is reporting a second day with more than 200 new COVID-19 cases.

Today's 226 cases follows yesterday's 218. Prior to that, Ontario had not reported more than 200 new daily cases since July 8th.

The province's positivity rate has inched down slightly from 1.3 percent to 1.1 percent.

Today's update also includes 11 new deaths.

12

Latest Audio