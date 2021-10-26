Ontario reports 233 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital today
Ontario health officials are reporting 233 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.
Of those 233 people, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says 203 patients, roughly 87 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.
Meanwhile 138 people are in the ICU due to COVID-19 today. Elliott reports 121 of those patients are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.
The latest update lists 269 new cases confirmed today and 5 new deaths.
