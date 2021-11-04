Ontario reports 234 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital, 5 new deaths

Ontario health experts say 234 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today as 5 new deaths are confirmed.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 177 of the hospitalized patients, approximately 75 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile 130 people are in the ICU due to COVID-19 today, including 62 unvaccinated people, 5 partially vaccinated people, and 15 fully vaccinated people.

Province-wide, 438 new cases are being confirmed today with 279 of those cases attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.