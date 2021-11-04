Ontario reports 234 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital, 5 new deaths
Ontario health experts say 234 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today as 5 new deaths are confirmed.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 177 of the hospitalized patients, approximately 75 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.
Meanwhile 130 people are in the ICU due to COVID-19 today, including 62 unvaccinated people, 5 partially vaccinated people, and 15 fully vaccinated people.
Province-wide, 438 new cases are being confirmed today with 279 of those cases attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK Nov 4Doug Ford announces a $15.00 minimum wage for workers as of January 1, 2022. The minimum wage had increased by 10 cents per hour on October 1, 2021. Transport Canada announced that eight regional airports including Hamilton and Waterloo could be open to arriving and departing international flights before the end of November. Matt talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
