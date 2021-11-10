Ontario reports 243 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital, 9 new deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting 243 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today and 9 new deaths have been confirmed.

Health Minister Christine Elliott say of the 243 hospitalized people, 182 patients, approximately 75 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile 136 people are in the ICU due to COVID-19 today including 54 unvaccinated people, 3 vaccinated people, and 20 fully vaccinated people.

Province-wide 454 new cases were confirmed today.