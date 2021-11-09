Ontario reports 244 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital today and three new deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting 244 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital today and three new deaths..

Of the 244 people being treated in hospital, Health Minister Christine Elliott says 175 people, approximately 71 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile 134 people are in the ICU due to COVID-19 today, including 54 unvaccinated people, 3 partially vaccinated people, and 20 fully vaccinated people.

Province-wide, 441 new cases are being confirmed today.