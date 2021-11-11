Ontario reports 251 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today

Ontario health officials are reporting 251 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott reports 187 of those patients, approximately 74 per cent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile 132 people are in the ICU due to COVID-19 today including 62 unvaccinated people, 4 partially vaccinated people, and 18 fully vaccinated people.

Province-wide 642 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths have been confirmed today.