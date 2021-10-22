Ontario reports 261 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today

Ontario health officials say 261 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott is reporting 225 of those people are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

The latest provincial update also shows 149 people with COVID-19 are being treated in the ICU today, including 75 unvaccinated people, 8 partially vaccinated people, and 21 fully vaccinated people.

Province-wide 492 new cases are being reported along with 11 new deaths.