Ontario reports 274 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today

Ontario health officials are reporting 274 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 234 of those patients, approximately 85 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

The provincial update also shows 161 patients with COVID-19 are in the ICU including 76 unvaccinated people, 6 partially vaccinated people, and 23 fully vaccinated people.

Province-wide 413 new cases were announced today along with 4 new deaths.