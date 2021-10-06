Ontario reports 280 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital

Ontario officials are reporting 280 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 234 patients, roughly 83 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Provincial stats show there are 156 people currently being treated in the ICU.

Meanwhile, 476 new COVID-19 cases are being reported province-wide. Elliott attributes 335 cases to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.