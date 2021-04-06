Ontario reports 3,065 new COVID-19 cases as number of people in ICU surpasses 500

Ontario is reporting 3,065 new COVID-19 cases today.

Health Minister Christine Elliot reports 955 new cases in Toronto, 561 in Peel, 320 in York, and 132 in Niagara.

In the past, the number reported by the Health Minister has differed from the official number presented by Niagara Public Health. Our local updated numbers are due out at noon.

Today's provincial update also includes 8 new deaths linked to the virus.

Currently, 510 people are in the ICU with 310 patients requiring a ventilator.