Ontario reports 3,166 new COVID-19 case, but cases may be underreported due to technical issue
Ontario is reporting more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases, but today's data may be underreported.
Today's data shows 3,166 newly confirmed infections and 23 deaths linked to the virus.
The province's daily case number dipped below 3,000 for the first time in weeks on Tuesday and Wednesday, but this is the second straight day back above 3,000.
The current seven-day average for daily cases is 3,265 compared to 3,618 a week ago.
Today's numbers may be impacted by a 'technical issue' reported in Central East, Central West, and the Toronto area.
