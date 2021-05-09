Ontario reports 3,216 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths Sunday

Ontario is reporting 3,216 new COVID-19 cases today.

The province is also reporting 47 more deaths linked to the virus.

Provincial figures show 1,640 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 848 in intensive care as of Sunday morning.

Of those hospitalized, 580 people were on ventilators.

The latest numbers are based on 38,540 completed tests.

The province says 121,075 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday for a total of 6,144,685 doses.

