Ontario reports 3,265 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 3,265 new COVID-19 cases today.

Today's update also includes 29 deaths linked to the virus.

Although the number of people being treated in hospital has risen by 65, there are 2 fewer people in Ontario's ICUs and 16 fewer people requiring ventilators.

There are still 875 people currently in the ICU.

The 7 day average for new cases is now 3,888.