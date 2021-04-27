Ontario reports 3,265 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting 3,265 new COVID-19 cases today.
Today's update also includes 29 deaths linked to the virus.
Although the number of people being treated in hospital has risen by 65, there are 2 fewer people in Ontario's ICUs and 16 fewer people requiring ventilators.
There are still 875 people currently in the ICU.
The 7 day average for new cases is now 3,888.
