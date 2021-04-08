Ontario reports 3,295 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting 3,295 new COVID-19 cases.
Health Minister Christine Elliott attributes more than a third of the cases to Toronto with 933 new cases, 649 to Peel, 386 to York, and 165 to Durham.
This is the third consecutive day where the province has reported more than 3,000 cases.
The seven day average for new cases now stands at 3,093 compared to 2,341 a week ago.
Provincial data shows 20 more people admitted to hospital, 21 more people in the ICU, and 20 more patients requiring ventilators since the last official update.
