Ontario reports 3,301 new cases of COVID-19 with four more deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,301 new cases of COVID-19 today, as well as four new deaths linked to the virus.

It's the highest daily tally since early May.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 382 COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital, including 294 who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status isn't known.

She says there are 154 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, which includes 81 who are not fully immunized or whose vaccination status isn't known.

In the province, 86.2 per cent of residents aged five and older have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 81 per cent have at least two doses.

The province administered 168,923 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

