iHeartRadio
14°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Ontario reports 3,424 new COVID-19 cases

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19 tests

Ontario is reporting 3,424 new COVID-19 cases.

Today's number jumped from yesterday's 2,941, breaking a two day run with less than 3,000 reported cases.

Today's update also includes 26 more deaths.

However, hospitalization stats are all decreasing with 111 fewer people in hospital, 5 fewer people in the ICU, and 20 fewer people on ventilators.

Latest Audio