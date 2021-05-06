Ontario reports 3,424 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting 3,424 new COVID-19 cases.
Today's number jumped from yesterday's 2,941, breaking a two day run with less than 3,000 reported cases.
Today's update also includes 26 more deaths.
However, hospitalization stats are all decreasing with 111 fewer people in hospital, 5 fewer people in the ICU, and 20 fewer people on ventilators.
