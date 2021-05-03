Ontario reports 3,436 new COVID-19 cases, slight drop in hospitalizations
Ontario is reporting 3,436 new COVID-19 cases in today's update.
Today's data also shows 16 new deaths linked to the virus.
We start the week with a 7-day daily average of 3,577 compared to 3,917 a week ago.
Hospitalization stats decreased across the board with 36 fewer people in hospital, 6 fewer people in the ICU, and 4 fewer people requiring ventilators.
