Ontario reports 3,436 new COVID-19 cases, slight drop in hospitalizations

Ontario is reporting 3,436 new COVID-19 cases in today's update.

Today's data also shows 16 new deaths linked to the virus.

We start the week with a 7-day daily average of 3,577 compared to 3,917 a week ago.

Hospitalization stats decreased across the board with 36 fewer people in hospital, 6 fewer people in the ICU, and 4 fewer people requiring ventilators.