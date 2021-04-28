Ontario reports 3,480 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting 3,480 new COVID-19 cases today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says some of the case counts for public health units will be higher today due to a data catch-up process.
Locally, Niagara Region Public Health confirmed the region was impacted by the data issue, resulting in two days of incorrectly low case counts.
Today's provincial update includes 24 new deaths linked to the virus.
There are 55 fewer people hospitalized, but 2 more people are in the ICU and 16 more people require ventilators.
