Ontario reports 3,510 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 3,510 new COVID-19 cases today.

The latest update includes 24 new deaths that have been linked to the virus.

Hospitals continue to feel the strain of the pandemic with 145 more admissions to hospitals, 26 more people in ICUs, and 9 more people requiring ventilators.

Today's seven day average for new cases is 4,051 compared to 4,348 a week ago.