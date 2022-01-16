Ontario reports 3,595 hospitalized with COVID-19, 579 in intensive care
Ontario is reporting 3,595 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 579 in intensive care units.
The new figures represent a decrease from the 3,957 patients in hospital on Saturday, but Health Minister Christine Elliott notes not all hospitals report their numbers on weekends.
The province is also reporting 40 new virus-related deaths today.
The number of people on ventilators due to COVID-19 surged to 340 from 319 the day before.
The province is reporting 10,450 new COVID-19 cases, though Public Health Ontario has noted that the total number is likely higher due to testing policy changes that limit access for many residents.
Provincial data shows 91.4 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88.7 per cent have two doses.
