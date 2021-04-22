Ontario reports 3,682 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalization stats continue to rise

Ontario is reporting 3,682 new COVID-19 cases today.

The update also includes 40 new deaths linked to the virus.

The seven-day average for new daily COVID-19 cases has dipped down slightly to 4,176. A week ago the number stood at 4,208.

Hospitalization stats continue to rise with 15 more hospital admissions, 16 more patients in ICUs, and 22 more patients requiring ventilators.

The number of people in ICUs currently sits at 806.