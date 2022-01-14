Ontario reports 3,814 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 41 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,814 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 527 in intensive care.

That's an increase from 3,630 patients in hospital yesterday, and 27 more in ICU.

The province is also reporting 41 new deaths today from the virus.

There are 288 people on ventilators due to COVID-19, 13 more than the previous day.

There are 10,964 new COVID-19 cases reported, though Public Health Ontario has noted that the total number is likely higher due to testing policy changes.

Provincial data show 82.2 per cent of Ontarians aged five and older have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88 per cent have at least one dose.

