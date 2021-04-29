Ontario reports 3,871 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting 3,871 new COVID-19 cases today.
The latest update includes 41 deaths linked to the virus.
For the second straight day the number of hospitalizations has decreased with 33 fewer patients being treated in hospitals.
However, 7 more people are in the ICU and 15 more people require ventilators.
