Ontario reports 304 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario is reporting 304 more cases of COVID-19 today and 23 new deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 22,957 confirmed cases, including 1,904 deaths and 17,638 resolved cases.

The new numbers show a growth rate of 1.3 per cent, compared with the previous day's rate of 1.5 per cent.

The province says 9,155 tests were completed in the last day.