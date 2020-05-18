Ontario reports 304 new cases of COVID-19
Ontario is reporting 304 more cases of COVID-19 today and 23 new deaths.
That brings the province to a total of 22,957 confirmed cases, including 1,904 deaths and 17,638 resolved cases.
The new numbers show a growth rate of 1.3 per cent, compared with the previous day's rate of 1.5 per cent.
The province says 9,155 tests were completed in the last day.
Anthony Annunziata - Tourism Partnership of NiagaraMatt talks to Anthony about his roll as a co-chair to the Tourism Leaders Panel as the provincial government looks to develop recovery plans for various sectors of the economy.
Harvey Bischoff - President of OSSTFMatt talks with Harvey about the contract the union has reached with the government and the impact Covid-19 played during negotiations.
Jim Diodati - Mayor of Niagara FallsMatt talks to Mayor Diodati about crowds gathering at the Falls this weekend.