Ontario reports 308 people with COVID-19 in hospital today

Ontario's Health Minister is reporting 308 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Minister Christine Elliott says 269 of those patients, roughly 87 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

The latest provincial update shows 193 people are being treated in the ICU today, including 108 unvaccinated patients, 11 partially vaccinated patients, and 11 fully vaccinated patients.

Elliott also reported 727 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed today, with 557 cases attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

The latest update also lists 8 new deaths.