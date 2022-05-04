Ontario reports 31 deaths as the number of patients in the ICU dip below 200
Ontario is reporting 31 deaths linked to COVID-19 today, almost double the number of deaths reported on Tuesday.
The province says two of those deaths occurred earlier but were added to today's tally as part of a data cleanup.
The Ministry of Health says there are 1,698 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, one less than the previous day's total.
There are 199 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, down from 202 the day before.
The province is reporting 2,488 new infections today, 941 more than Tuesday.
The scientific director of Ontario's panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 20 would give a more accurate picture.
