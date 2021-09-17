Ontario reports 336 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital

Ontario health officials are reporting 336 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospitals today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 306 patients, 91 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Currently, 194 people are being treated in the ICU due to COVID-19.

Of those patients, 115 people are unvaccinated, 10 are partially vaccinated, and 13 are fully vaccinated.

Elliott also reports 795 new COVID-19 cases today, with 582 cases attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Today's provincial update also includes 5 new deaths.