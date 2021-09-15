Ontario reports 346 patients with COVID-19 being treated in hospital today

Ontario's Health Minsiter is reporting 346 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today

Minister Christine Elliott says 311 people, roughly 89 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Provincial data shows 188 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in the ICU.

Of the patients in the ICU, 116 are unvaccinated, 10 are partially vaccinated, and 10 are fully vaccinated.

Today's update also includes 593 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths.