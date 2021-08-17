Ontario reports 348 new cases of COVID with 127 people in the ICU
A dip in the number of COVID-19 cases today across Ontario as the number of people being treated in the ICU climbs to 127.
Ontario reported 348 new cases today, and 10 additional deaths.
Six of the deaths occurred a few months ago, but were just added today.
Another 40,000 vaccine doses were administered yesterday, including over 11,000 first doses.
The Ministry of Health reported 127 patients were in the ICU due to COVID-19 across the province, 78 of them breathing with the help of a ventilator.
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR AUG 17 - DR. KARIM ALIYounger children may be more likely to transmit COVID-19, study says. Dr Ali comments on this. Delta Variant numbers continue to surge, the doctor stressing the importance of being vaccinated. Steph Vivier talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness
ROUNDTABLE Mike Balsom and Karl DockstaderROUNDTABLE Mike Balsom and Karl Dockstader
Niagara College will require students, employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19Steph talks to Pam Skinner, senior vice president, College Operations. Students, employees, contractors and those visiting a Niagara College campus for college business will be required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated or have received a first dose of a Health Canada or World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccine by September 7, and a second dose/full vaccination by October 18.