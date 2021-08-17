Ontario reports 348 new cases of COVID with 127 people in the ICU

A dip in the number of COVID-19 cases today across Ontario as the number of people being treated in the ICU climbs to 127.

Ontario reported 348 new cases today, and 10 additional deaths.

Six of the deaths occurred a few months ago, but were just added today.

Another 40,000 vaccine doses were administered yesterday, including over 11,000 first doses.

The Ministry of Health reported 127 patients were in the ICU due to COVID-19 across the province, 78 of them breathing with the help of a ventilator.