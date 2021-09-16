Ontario reports 348 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital today

Ontario health officials are reporting 348 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

According the latest provincial data, 319 of the 348 patients, roughly 91 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

There are currently 191 people being treated in the ICU. Of the 191 patients, 115 are unvaccinated, 10 are partially vaccinated, and 13 are fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 864 new COVID-19 cases province-wide today. She says 655 cases are among people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Today's update also includes 3 new deaths.