Ontario reports 361 people with COVID-19 in hospital today

Ontario is reporting 361 people with COVID-19 are in hospital today.

It is a slight decrease from yesterday's 365, and the number of people in the ICU has also dropped slightly from 185 to 177.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 331 of the hospitalized patients, roughly 91 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Among the 177 ICU patients, 113 people are unvaccinated, 7 are partially vaccinated, and 8 are fully vaccinated.

Health officials are reporting 848 new COVID-19 cases today, up from yesterday's 798. The majority of new cases, roughly 73 percent, are attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. Fully vaccinated people account for 178 of today's newly confirmed cases.