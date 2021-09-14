Ontario reports 363 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital today
Ontario's Health Minister is reporting 363 people with COVID-19 are being treated in Ontario's hospitals today.
Minister Christine Elliott reports roughly 89 percent of the hospitalized people today are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.
There are currently 192 people with COVID-19 being treated in the ICU, including 103 people who are unvaccinated, 8 people who are partially vaccinated, and 15 fully vaccinated people.
Provincial health officials are reporting 577 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths today.
The number of new cases today is a slight drop from yesterday's 600 reported cases.
