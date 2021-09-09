Ontario reports 365 people with COVID-19 in hospital today

Ontario's Health Minister is reporting 365 people with COVID-19 are in hospital today.

Minister Christine Elliott says roughly 90 percent of the people in hospital are considered to be unvaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Provincial data shows 185 people are being treated in the ICU with 113 of those patients considered to be unvaccinated, 7 are partially vaccinated, and 8 are fully vaccinated.

Province-wide, 798 new cases are being confirmed in today's update. The majority of the cases, 497, are linked to unvaccinated people.