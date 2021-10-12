Ontario reports 390 new COVID-19 cases today

The province reporting under 400 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The Health Minister Christine Elliott reports 390 new cases in Ontario, 260 of those are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

155 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 149 people are in ICU due to COVID-19. Officials note that not all hospitals report on holidays.

Elliott says that nearly 87.1% of Ontarians 12 and older have one dose and nearly 82.4% have two doses.

The province also reporting yesterdays update which includes 458 new cases on Monday.

Two new deaths were reported over the past two days