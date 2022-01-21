Ontario reports 4,114 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 590 in ICU

Ontario is reporting another 64 COVID-19 deaths today.

The province said that 62 of the deaths have occurred over the last month, but two deaths are from over a month ago.

The province says there are currently 4,114 patients with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals, and 590 patients in the ICU.

82% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 18% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.