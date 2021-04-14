Ontario reports 4,156 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting more than 4,100 new COVID-19 cases today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott reports 4,156 overall cases including 1,254 in Toronto, 593 in Peel, and 476 in York.

It's a jump from yesterday's 3,670 newly confirmed cases.

Today's update also includes 28 new deaths.

Hospitalization stats increased across the board as hospital officials are asking all residents to follow COVID-19 protocols and protect hospital capacity.

Provincial officials say 55 more people were admitted to hospital, 16 more people are in the ICU, and 20 more people require ventilators.

As of the update, 642 people are currently in ICUs in Ontario.

