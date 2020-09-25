Ontario reports 409 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row

For the second day in a row, Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 409 new cases of COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 204 of the new cases are in Toronto, with 66 in Peel, and 40 in Ottawa.

65% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

41,865 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, however, 65,227 tests remain under investigation.

87 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 25 in ICU, and 13 in ICU on ventilators.