Ontario reports 409 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row
For the second day in a row, Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 409 new cases of COVID-19.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 204 of the new cases are in Toronto, with 66 in Peel, and 40 in Ottawa.
65% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.
41,865 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, however, 65,227 tests remain under investigation.
87 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 25 in ICU, and 13 in ICU on ventilators.
-
NIAGARA REAL ESTATE SHOW - Episode 19Tim and Rob ask the question: How long can these high house prices last?
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 30Not Suicide. Not Today. was launched this month by the Centre for Mental Health and Addiction to mark September as Suicide Prevention Month. CAMH hopes Not Today. will keep the conversation about suicide going beyond September. But a lot of people are uncomfortable and worried about saying the wrong thing. On Life Unscripted this week Janice Arnoldi talks to Dr. Juveria Zaheer, who is an emergency room psychiatrist and researcher at CAMH about how to talk about suicide and about the Not Today. campaign.
-