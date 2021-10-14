Ontario reports 417 new COVID cases, 3 deaths, 158 patients in ICU

Ontario is reporting just over 400 new COVID-19 cases today and three additional deaths.

417 new COVID-19 infections were announced today, up from 306 yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the province has now dropped to 476.

The province says there are 69 new cases in Toronto today, 55 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, 43 in Peel Region, 30 in Hamilton, and 29 in Ottawa.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased to 158 today, up from 149 last Thursday.

Today's numbers come after sources confirmed that the Ontario government is considering exiting Step 3 of the reopening roadmap and further loosening COVID-19 restrictions in the province.

Capacity limits have already been lifted in some areas, including sporting venues, but remain in place at restaurants and gyms.